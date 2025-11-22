Breece Hall fires back at reporter who tried to provoke a reaction from Justin Fields

Breece Hall didn’t hold back after knowing a reporter repeatedly press Justin Fields for a reaction at the locker. Fields made it clear he didn’t have time to talk, saying he needed to get a massage, but the reporter continued pushing for comment.

Hall fired off a pointed message on social media, calling out the behavior directly. “Pathetic move by you tbh. Wish some of yall would grow up and stop acting like little kids nagging somebody till they get mad lol,” he wrote in response to reporter Brian Costello.

“Approached Justin Fields at his locker. He said he was going to get a massage and did not have time to talk. I asked his reaction to move. ‘there’s no reaction. That’s life. S— happens,‘” wrote Costello, the reporter to whom Hall sent the harsh reply.

Jets fans applaud Hall’s reaction

Jets fans reacted positively to Hall’s defense of Fields. “Notice how Justin fields teammates ALWAYS have his back. Non-ball knowers can question his qb ability all they want but his character and leadership ability is top notch,” wrote Hector (@jpajamer) about Hall’s actions and how other teammates have previously supported Fields.

Other fans also complained about the methods some reporters use to get a comment or reaction from players, calling them exaggerated and arguing they shouldn’t pressure players so intensely just to get a story for their own benefit.

“Some reporters are so slimy. They are protected by the 1st amendment so they think they can say anything. Not realizing they are talking to humans. They know exactly what they are doing in the world of clicks,” wrote Anthony Speziale (@a86spez) on X.