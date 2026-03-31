NY Jets HC Aaron Glenn admits he failed QB Justin Fields amid Ty Simpson rumors ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Former Jets coach Aaron Glenn admitted that Justin Fields’ stint in New York did not unfold as expected, taking responsibility for the quarterback’s struggles. After Fields was moved to the Kansas City Chiefs, Glenn reflected on the situation and acknowledged that the coaching staff failed to maximize the former first-round pick’s skill set during his time with the team.

“That was a situation that just didn’t work out. I can’t sit here and say, ‘I regret it’, because I think Justin is a really good player. I put the fault on me. I didn’t do enough to put him in a position to be successful.”

Glenn also expressed confidence that Justin Fields will thrive in Kansas City under Andy Reid. “I think he is going to do well in Kansas City. I really do. He is a good person and he is a good player. I think Andy Reid is going to do a good job with him.”

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Why did Justin Fields leave Jets?

Justin Fields’ departure ultimately stemmed from a lack of fit within the Jets’ offensive approach and a very disappointing 2025 season. The coaching staff struggled to build a system tailored to his strengths, and inconsistent results pushed the organization to explore alternatives. Once Kansas City expressed interest, the Jets moved on while also shedding part of Fields’ salary, signaling a clear reset at the position.

Who will Jets pick in 2026 Draft?

With Justin Fields no longer on the roster, the Jets could target a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Ty Simpson has emerged as a potential option. The prospect is viewed as a polished passer after his college career at Alabama. That would be another attempt by the Jets to find a franchise QB.