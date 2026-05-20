Chiefs reportedly won’t pursue trade for A.J. Brown, despite incident involving Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice for the start of OTAs and minicamp, although a recent report indicates they will not pursue A.J. Brown to replace him.

The Kansas City Chiefs will not have Rashee Rice available for the start of OTAs and minicamp after the wide receiver violated the terms of his probation. Amid recent rumors of a potential arrival of A.J. Brown to Chiefs Kingdom, a recent report from Albert Breer has cast doubt on the possibility.

“Do they circle back and maybe look at the idea of trading for AJ Brown? I don’t think that happens. They had that opportunity. They were on AJ Brown’s list. They said no to the Eagles in the first place,” the insider stated on The Breer Report.

The future of one of the most consistent receivers for the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years still appears uncertain. Could the New England Patriots ultimately be Brown’s destination? What is clear is that it seems he will likely not be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in the 2026 NFL season.

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What happened with Rashee Rice?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was ordered to jail on Tuesday after testing positive for THC, a direct violation of his probation terms following his 2024 high-speed crash. A Dallas County judge revoked his release conditions and ordered him to serve a 30-day sentence immediately, keeping him behind bars until June 16.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ interesting receiving corps

Rashee Rice’s incident does not rule him out of Andy Reid’s plans for the upcoming NFL season. Additionally, with the unlikely arrival of A.J. Brown, the experienced head coach can rely heavily on players such as Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy, among others.

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LWR SWR RWR Tyquan Thornton Rashee Rice Xavier Worthy Jalen Royals Cyrus Allen Nikko Remigio Jason Brownlee Jimmy Holiday Jeff Caldwell Andrew Armstrong Jacob De Jesus Omari Evans Xavier Lloyd

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with head coach Andy Reid.

What lies ahead for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin Phase 3 of their offseason program with voluntary OTAs scheduled for May 26–28 and June 1–3. Following those sessions, the team will transition immediately into their Mandatory Minicamp from June 9–11, marking the final official team practices before breaking for the summer ahead of Training Camp in late July.