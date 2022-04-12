The Green Bay Packers made a big gamble in the offseason. They committed a big chunk of their salary cap to keep Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field for at least the next three seasons, all but raising even more questions about the Jordan Love pick.

Love was never a highly-coveted player, yet the Packers used a first-round pick on him right when Aaron Rodgers was threatening to leave. Fast-forward to today and that choice looks more like a power move than anything else at this point.

While he's only been out there in limited action, there's nothing we've seen from Love that makes us think he'll ever be a franchise QB. That's why Packers' CEO Mark Murphy thinks this preseason will be crucial for him.

Packers CEO Says They Still Haven't Seen Enough From Jordan Love

“I think this preseason is important for him,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy told Tom Grossi of Packast. “We think he can be a good player, but we haven’t really seen enough. So I think this preseason will be good for him."

“He’s a talented player. I know the decision to draft him has been questioned by a number of people, but it’s such an important position in our league that investing future assets at the position," Murphy added. "They said the same thing when we drafted Aaron.”

To be fair, people did have plenty of doubts about Rodgers when he was supposed to take over after Brett Favre's departure. But if Love showed the slightest sign of promise at training camp, why would the Packers give Rodgers $150 more million?

Aaron Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank, so it's not like they need to find him a replacement right away. But all things considered, it seems like their QB of the future isn't on the roster right now.