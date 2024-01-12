The Green Bay Packers are ready to face the Wild Card round. Ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC North team has surprised everyone by releasing a player from Jordan Love’s offense.

The 2023 NFL season was very tough for the Packers. They finished the regular campaign with a 9-8 record, clinching the 7th seed in the NFC to advance and compete in the Wild Card round.

Their first match won’t be easy at all. The Packers will face the Cowboys, who secured the 2nd seed in the conference. It promises to be a highly interesting game between two of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

Packers release a player from Jordan Love’s offense

The 2023 NFL season is about to conclude, and the Wild Card round marks the beginning of the final phase. Twelve teams are vying for a spot in the Divisional round, where the Ravens and the 49ers await.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will face the Packers at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay enters the Wild Card round as the underdog, relying on Jordan Love to lead their offense and defeat the NFC East champions.

Unfortunately, the quarterback’s offense has suffered the loss of a veteran player. The team informed that Kenyan Drake has been released prior to their game against the Cowboys.

Drake’s tenure with the Packers was brief. The experienced running back signed with Green Bay in December, but he only had the opportunity to participate in one game, during which he touched the ball only once.

While Drake wasn’t considered a crucial player for the Packers, his presence on the team’s roster provided depth to their running backs room. Aaron Jones is completely healthy, but AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) is listed as doubtful for their upcoming game.

A few years ago, Drake was regarded as a promising running back. However, since 2019, when he left the Dolphins, he has not been able to be as dominant as he was with Miami, and now rumors even suggest that he could retire soon.

What is the Cowboys vs. Packers all-time record?

Despite not belonging to the same division, the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Packers is considered one of the strongest in the NFC. Now, they will meet again for a chance to eliminate their rivals and move on to the next round.

The all-time record of this rivalry favors the Packers, who have won 21 games and lost 17 against Dallas. In the postseason, they have a 4-4 record, so this Wild Card round match will break the tie.