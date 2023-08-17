New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Wednesday to send a subtle message to his former left tackle, David Bakhtiari. His post created a lot of speculation around a potential trade with the Green Bay Packers.

It all initiated with a post by Rodgers alongside Garrett Wilson, wherein he acknowledged Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams. Commending both players who don the #17, an additional was included.

Rodgers’ picture included another message, with him tagging another ex-Packer like Bakhtiari. The narrative swiftly ignited trade rumors about the Jets pursuit of the tackle, a notion that gained traction, particularly due to the Jets’ ongoing struggles with their offensive linemen.

Bakhtiari Reportedly Not on the Trade Block

The Packers are starting over with a new passer, as Jordan Love prepares for his maiden season as the main quarterback. That’s why the presence of a veteran left tackle is key to determine Love’s true potential.

Concerning a potential trade to the Jets, there is no indication that a deal is in progress. “I have not heard that the Jets were trying to pry loose David Bakhtiari, nor have I heard that Green Bay is interested in moving on from him,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on The Pat McAfee Show.

Bakhtiari, a pivotal figure on the Packers’ offensive line, encountered a truncated season last year, participating in just 11 games due to lingering injuries. In 2021, he was limited to one game. However, amidst the uncertainty, it appears the three-time Pro Bowler’s spirits are high.