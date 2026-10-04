Jameis Winston warns NY Giants against making QB change after JJ McCarthy trade

Coming off yet another close-call victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, Jameis Winston sent a bold message to JJ McCarthy and the New York Giants.

Although fans got off to an impatient start and called for John Harbaugh to step in, a quarterback change might have to wait as Jameis Winston responded amid JJ McCarthy chants in the New York Giants‘ 36-24 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. After his best game of the 2026 NFL season, Winston made it clear this was only his floor.

“I’m heating up,” Winston admitted, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, during his postgame press conference. “And I’m starting to get better, better and better. Last week I was questioning if I can even throw. This week I got people talking about the Jameis Winston experience again.”

Timing is no coincidence. Last week, after Winston and the Giants barely moved the ball down the field well enough to defeat the Tennessee Titans, New York tested the market and completed a trade for McCarthy. In his first game serving as backup in New York, Winston put him in check. For the time being, it’s Winston’s job to lose, and he won’t give it up without putting up a fight.

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“I’m just grateful for the opportunity I have now. Right now, I get to smile and say, ‘I’m the starting QB for the New York Football Giants.’ I’m still so curious and so inspired to be the best me every single day. That alone pushes me. Not another man, not another teammate. Just my desire to be what I would love,” Winston said, via SNY.

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants

NY Giants have a QB competition

With the young quarterback awaiting his call behind Winston, the former first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft can sense the ice underneath him getting thinner, just when the temperatures start to drop in the Big Apple and the ice should actually grow thicker at the Wollman Rink in Central Park.

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Although Harbaugh and the coaching staff have been reassuring, Winston knows there is a real competitor vying to take his QB1 spot in New York, and that led to adrenaline kicking in and a much better showing against the Cardinals. It wasn’t always pretty, though. Winston struggled to find his footing, but once he did, he produced just enough for the Giants to win and improve to 3-1.

Of course, once again, the G-Men needed a heroic goal-line stand from their defense to hold off the visitors at MetLife Stadium, and added the cherry on top as Deonte Banks called game with a time-expiring pick-six.

Winston’s stats in Week 4

Winston finished Week 4 18-for-19 (94.7%) for 250 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Just like Winston himself put it, it was the Jameis Winston experience for the fans in East Rutherford on the day the organization celebrated the 1986 Super Bowl-winning team, the first in franchise history, 40 years later.

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Based on the interview Bolavip had with Carl Banks before the season, he is confident in Harbaugh’s team, and he got to watch the Giants clear a big hurdle live. It was a special game for everybody in New York, and Winston didn’t want to lower the bar.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston said he “is heating up,” subtly warning JJ McCarthy.

subtly warning JJ McCarthy. New York Giants defeated the Arizona Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4.

defeated the Arizona Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4. Jameis Winston recorded 250 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.