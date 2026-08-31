John Harbaugh confirms role for Braxton Berrios despite NY Giants’ practice squad designation

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh clarified the role Braxton Berrios will play despite being assigned to the practice squad.

The New York Giants officially signed Braxton Berrios back to their practice squad on Monday, with plans to elevate him to the active roster for the NFL Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, and head coach John Harbaugh has already revealed what his role will be.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the organization will treat Berrios as a full member of the roster. “Harbaugh said Braxton Berrios is their punt returner and they’ll treat him like a member of the 53-man roster,” Duggan reported. “Just utilizing a roster tool by carrying him on the practice squad.”

The Giants cut Berrios on Sunday ahead of the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players, doing so with a handshake agreement to bring him back. As a vested veteran, Berrios does not have to pass through waivers. That allowed the Giants to retain another player who might have otherwise missed the cut and been subject to waivers, where he could have been claimed by another team.

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Harbaugh’s roster decisions

A complicated decision for Harbaugh centers on how to utilize Berrios alongside wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Both Berrios and Hyatt were released during final cuts over the weekend, while veteran Odell Beckham Jr. earned a spot on the roster.

Braxton Berrios

Hyatt, a third-round pick in 2023 who has struggled to gain traction in the NFL, was injured for most of the summer. He cleared waivers and returned to the practice field Monday wearing No. 13, while Beckham temporarily remained in No. 3.

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Berrios is a veteran with a guaranteed contract who did not need to pass through the waiver process. He was released, knowing the Giants wanted to keep him as the primary punt returner. The team expects to elevate Berrios for the home opener and eventually incorporate him into the main roster.

Other players signed to the practice squad included receiver Dalen Cambre and quarterback Jake Haener. The 30-year-old Berrios signed a one-year contract as a free agent this NFL offseason. He has played in just 10 games over the past two years due to injuries and is entering his seventh professional season after previous stints with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans.