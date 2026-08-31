Lionel Messi expected to play one final match with Argentina in farewell game

After announcing his retirement from Argentina's national team, reports indicate Lionel Messi will play a farewell game in his home country.

Lionel Messi explained his retirement from Argentina’s national team with a heart-on-his-sleeve letter. However, reports suggest the 2026 World Cup final wasn’t Messi’s last game donning the La Albiceleste jersey. Argentina have yet to figure out who will be the next captain without Messi, but the ace might get to wear the armband one last time, and in front of his fans in Argentina.

Messi is calling it a career with Argentina, but his Inter Miami contract won’t expire for some years, meaning he will remain active at the club level. Thus, he will have no trouble lacing up his cleats for one last game in his home country, and it won’t be a retirement game like the ones where an icon gathers his friends to play and the score usually ends in double digits.

For a legend of Messi’s stature, it would be surprising if Argentina didn’t set up one last hurrah for him, and a report indicates there will be a last dance in the Land of Silver.

Advertisement

Argentine journalist Pablo Gravellone of Todo Noticias reported that all signs indicate Messi will play his final game with Argentina at home. Most likely, it will take place during the upcoming FIFA international break, which will span from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6.

The End of an Era: Lionel Messi Says Goodbye to Argentina 🇦🇷🐐@_BrunoMilano pic.twitter.com/ONpJCPkdVZ — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 31, 2026

One more game after 2026 World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final against Spain was Messi’s 207th game for Argentina, according to Transfermarkt. Had La Albiceleste won, it could’ve been the perfect ending for Messi and his international career. Instead, it left a sour taste in his mouth, and it seems playing one final game is the best course of action, especially if it’s at home in Argentina.

Advertisement

Through 207 appearances with La Albiceleste, Messi has scored 125 goals and assisted on 68 others. Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s international stats are quite even, but the Portuguese star will walk away with the advantage. In the upcoming international break, Messi is reportedly set to play his 208th and final game ever for Argentina.

Messi’s reported last game for Argentina

The official details remain uncertain, however. As things stand, there are no indications of whom Argentina will play then or when and where the game will be played.

Most likely, Messi’s last game in the country will be at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where the national team plays most of its games. Though unlikely, there could be a chance Argentina play in Rosario to have Messi’s last game be in his hometown.