Lionel Messi retires from Argentina: When does his Inter Miami contract expire?

Lionel Messi is announcing his retirement from Argentina. This clearly signs that the end is near. However, he still plays for Inter Miami. The contract is due to expire at some point, but how much time remains?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract expires at the end of 2028. Hence, it will remain to be seen if he renews his contract and keeps playing, or if he decides to hang his boots for good, and step into a new chapter of his life. Messi explained his decision to retire from Argentina in a heartfelt way.

The fact is that Messi has accomplished every single thing a soccer player would want. He has established himself as arguably the best player of all time and there are little to no accolades that he hasn’t conquered yet. Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina also raises the question of how long will Cristiano Ronaldo keep playing for Portugal.

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Messi’s numbers in Argentina vs Inter Miami

Of course, raw numbers will tell that Messi’s stats with Argentina are way higher. He has more games and played for the national team throughout his career. But, what about the averages? Has Messi kept his tallies in check with Inter Miami compared to the ‘Albiceleste‘?

🚨Lionel Messi for Argentina:



🏆 1x World Cup

🏆 2x Copa América

🏆 1x Finalissima

🏆 1x Olympic Gold

🏆 1x U20 World Cup

🥈 2x World Cup Finalist



👕 207 games

🌟 193 G/A

⚽️ 125 goals

🅰️ 68 assists pic.twitter.com/PuqdHFuJ2P — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) August 31, 2026

Messi averaged 0.89 G/A per match with Argentina. That equals 125 goals and 68 assists in 207 games. With Inter Miami, Messi’s averages are even better. Despite going to the team at an older age, Messi has 98 goals and 54 assists in 111 games, for an average of 1.36 G/A per match with Inter Miami.

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Messi’s legacy is unparalleled in both Argentina and Inter Miami

Messi won two Copa Americas and the 2022 World Cup, and also guided Argentina to two additional World Cup finals (2014, 2026), and two Copa Americas finals (2015, 2016). That is a legacy that is not likely to be equaled. Argentina is one of the best soccer national teams in history, and Messi has a big responsibility in that statement. With him, Argentina was always a contender.

As for Inter Miami, the club has less than 10 years of existence, but Messi is already its best player ever. His output is excellent and age seems not to be an issue for him in the MLS.