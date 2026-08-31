Joe Milton available for NY Jets, QB-needy teams after Cowboys release changes Dallas depth chart

Joe Milton III was cut by the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets, alongside other QB-needy teams, might want to take a chance on him.

The New York Jets and other teams could be in for a treat as one of the NFL‘s strongest arms is now available. The Dallas Cowboys just released Joe Milton III, and plenty of offers should come.

Joe Milton is a huge physical talent and teams like the New York Jets, who have been in the backup QB market, could see him as a high upside backup. Also, teams like the Miami Dolphins could see Milton as a project worth developing.

As for Dallas, Dak Prescott is still the QB1, clearly. The backup is now Sam Howell. The Cowboys, however, have only two quarterbacks on the depth chart. Hence, they should be eyeing someone else.

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Joe Milton’s profile is very tempting

As stated, Milton has a very strong arm. However, that’s not the only thing that makes him and enticing project. Milton is also huge, strong, and has elite speed at 6’5″. Basically, he is a quarterback with a linebacker frame. The New York Jets are looking at Jake Browning, but could get swayed by Milton.

Joe Milton III put his arm on full display tonight 🚀



9/13, 179 YDS, 3 Total TDs, 0 INT.



What team needs to call up Dallas for Milton? pic.twitter.com/U1Nq7Drx8c — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 23, 2026

Hence, he fits into the Anthony Richardson, Cam Newton mold of physically imposing athletes with huge arms. However, consistency is key, and that’s what Milton hasn’t been able to maintain.

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Updated Cowboys QB depth chart

As stated, this is a very thin QB room now. It is likely that the Cowboys go for another quarterback. However, it’ll be one that adapts better to the scheme they practice under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.