Odell Beckham Jr.’s NY Giants jersey number unchanged after roster cuts, for now

For the time being, Odell Beckham Jr. is still rocking the No. 3 jersey on the New York Giants, but a change feels inevitable ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

After his spot on the 53-man roster was confirmed, the conversation around Odell Beckham Jr. shifted toward his jersey number with the New York Giants. Anticipation built ahead of the team’s first practice after roster-cut Sunday in the NFL, but Beckham Jr. was still sporting No. 3. However, a change—most likely a return to No. 13—seems inevitable.

“No number change yet for Odell. He won’t be able to wear No. 3 since Abdul Carter has that, so likely just a matter of time until he’s back in No. 13,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic wrote on X.

Abdul Carter has no plans to change his jersey number, and the only real obstacle in the way of Beckham Jr. claiming his trademark No. 13 jersey in New York isn’t even much of a hurdle. Although the Giants decided to part ways with Jalin Hyatt, the wideout is back, as he was signed to the practice squad.

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Thus, the No. 13 Big Blue jersey isn’t exactly vacant, but it is technically up for grabs regardless. Simply put, Beckham Jr. has priority over Hyatt, or rather, any 53-man roster player has priority over a practice-squad member.

Odell Beckham Jr. has made the NY Giants’ 53-man roster.

No official deadline for number change

It shouldn’t take long before Odell finalizes his number for the season, and all signs point toward No. 13. The No. 3 jersey isn’t available, leaving only one option, as the star wide receiver out of LSU has never worn another number in his pro career.

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Usually, NFL players select their official numbers for each season after the massive roster cuts in the final week of the preseason. Throughout training camp and the preseason, rosters often feature duplicate numbers, as was the case with Beckham Jr. and Carter in New York.

With the 53-man rosters set, duplicate numbers are no longer allowed, and thus Beckham Jr. will have to change his jersey number. Most signs indicate it will happen in the coming days.

Beckham Jr. and Hyatt talk numbers

Perhaps it will require a conversation between Beckham Jr. and Hyatt. It won’t necessarily be a request to give up his number, but rather a polite chat to let the P-squad member know what will happen next.

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Back when Hyatt was drafted by New York with the 73rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Beckham Jr. sent a message to the player who was called to be his successor, wishing him luck in the Big Apple.

As fate would have it, Hyatt wouldn’t pan out in New York, and Beckham Jr. has been brought back, most likely to reclaim the No. 13 jersey, which has proven to be a weight on the shoulders of anyone who wore it. Like Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, only Beckham Jr. can bear it.