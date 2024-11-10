Panthers HC Dave Canales sends heartfelt message regarding Bryce Young's performance vs Giants

Bryce Young led the Carolina Panthers to a victory over the New York Giants in the international game in Germany, and his head coach, Dave Canales, shared his thoughts on the performance.

Slowly, the Carolina Panthers are starting to rebound this season in the NFL, although, of course, it’s a bit too late for what the franchise had hoped for. Far from chasing major goals now, Bryce Young led his teammates to their second consecutive win, this time over the New York Giants, and his head coach, Dave Canales, expressed his happiness with the progress.

In a new edition of the international games, this time at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime, defeating the struggling New York Giants 20-17—another franchise that has failed to find its footing throughout the season.

The talented Bryce Young, who had lost his starting spot to Andy Dalton earlier in the season due to struggles with his game, finally led his team to their second consecutive win. It was head coach Dave Canales who expressed his joy with the quarterback’s progress.

In post-game comments to the press, the Panthers’ head coach stated: “I’m so proud of Bryce for taking the next step again,” Canales said. “I just love that we’re building on the weeks.”

Head coach Dave Canales and Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers embrace after a win over the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last weekend, the Carolina Panthers secured a hard-fought 23-22 victory over divisional rival New Orleans Saints, and with today’s win, they improved their record to three wins and seven losses on the season.

Carolina Panthers and the injury drama

The disappointing campaign of the Carolina Panthers was largely due to the underperformance of their key players, as well as a series of injuries suffered by their roster throughout the season.

Adam Thielen, the experienced WR, has been recovering from a hamstring injury since late September. However, his return to the field seems unlikely for the remainder of the season.

At the end of October, the Panthers activated Thielen off Injured Reserve, but the veteran wide receiver did not see any playing time in the game against the Giants, which suggests that he is unlikely to return to the field this season.

Adam Thielen, wide receiver of the Carolina Panthers

The goal of improving the campaign as soon as possible

After two consecutive victories, the Carolina Panthers are slowly starting to dream of an epic comeback to close out the season. A playoff spot is practically a long shot, although nothing is set in stone yet.

Three wins and seven losses is the record for Dave Canales’ team, and on the near horizon are none other than the Kansas City Chiefs, a daunting challenge ahead.

Despite these circumstances, many are hopeful of turning the situation around and finishing the season with as many wins as possible.

Carolina Panthers upcoming matches

vs Kansas City Chiefs, November 24th

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 1st

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 8th

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 15th

vs Arizona Cardinals, December 22nd

