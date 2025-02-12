Four Nations Face-Off News: Emotional Mika Zibanejad makes honest confession amid rocky season with Rangers

Amid a tumultuous NHL season with the New York Rangers, forward Mika Zibanejad has the chance to escape the drama in The Big Apple and represent his home country, Sweden, in the Four Nations Face-Off.

Zibanejad has been under the scope for his performances throughout the 2024-25 NHL campaign, as he has been heavily criticized for a considerable decline in his production. Zibanejad registers 37 points this season, with 11 goals and 26 assists.

However, the 31-year-old has turned it up a notch recently, stacking up 8 points through 5 games in February. The Swedes’ first centerman will hope to carry on this current form into the international tournament, as Sweden debuts against Canada on Feb. 12.

The NHL’s best-on-best competition presents an exciting opportunity for Zibanejad—not only to compete for silverware but also to play alongside his countrymen and reconnect with his roots. While speaking with the media, Zibanejad shared a heartfelt message about reuniting with his fellow Swedes.

Mika Zibanejad #20 of Team Sweden skates against the USA White Squad at the USA hockey junior evaluation camp at the Lake Placid Olympic Center on August 6, 2012 in Lake Placid, New York. Sweden defeated the USA 5-1.

“I feel like a kid again, honestly,” Mika Zibanejad admitted, via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “Speaking Swedish to my teammates, having meetings in Swedish, it brings you back. I’ve been away 14 years from Swedish hockey.”

Breath of fresh air

Though Zibanejad didn’t have to travel back to Sweden, nor fly far as he’s now in Montreal with the team, this experience has served him to change the tune in what had been a very disappointing season, filled with drama.

“I’ve said this before, I don’t think my personality comes out as clear in English as in Swedish. I think you kind of get to be yourself a little bit more in Swedish,” he added. “I think you can tell by my face how happy I am to be here.

“Obviously, we want to win and that’s the mentality we’re going in with tomorrow. Nothing changes there, but I think there’s a different excitement for a tournament like this.”

A general view of practice for Team Sweden during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Start with a bang

The ‘Tre Kronor’ will look to get off on the right foot as they take on Team Canada on the road in what will be a jam-packed Bell Centre. However, Sweden is no stranger to performing on the biggest stages and tends to thrive when facing the odds.

While all the attention is on Canada and the superstars on Jon Cooper’s roster, Sweden will embrace the underdog role and vie to shock the world with a statement win over what is arguably the biggest favorite to win the tournament.