Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon explains what makes Kevin Durant unique among NBA stars

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns fell 119-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center. However, for Kevin Durant, it was a memorable evening: with his 34-point performance, he became the eighth player in NBA history to eclipse the 30,000-point mark. In the wake of this achievement, Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon took the opportunity to highlight the qualities that make KD one of the game’s most special talents.

“First of all, you have to look at the physique,” Olajuwon explained in an interview with AZCentral. “It’s light. A guy that size and the ball handling skills, he has that ball handling skills to go with the length and with the fundamentals.”

After touching on Durant’s physical traits, Hakeem shifted focus to the forward’s immense talent. “He has fundamentals where he can go right, he can go left. He can get you off balance, he can drive, he can shoot,” he said. “When you have a scorer like that, he’s capable of whatever the opponent gives him. He’s getting what he wants anytime he wants it.”

Elaborating on the diverse arsenal of moves Kevin has at his disposal, Olajuwon continued: “You have to respect every move. If he’s going right, he can cross you over. When he’s coming down, he just pulls up. He catches you on the ground. You can’t jump at that point.”

Center Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets looks on during a game against the Orlando Magic.

Finally, the Rockets icon compared Durant to other players in the league, emphasizing how effortless the game seems for him. “Fundamentals. The game comes to him so easily. You see some guys struggling for points. He can get a bucket anytime he wants to,” Olajuwon said. “He can take advantage of almost whatever is available to him. He’s a complete player … He can play as long as he wants to play.”

Olajuwon knows what he’s talking about

To hear such high praise from a legend of Olajuwon’s caliber only highlights the immense respect Kevin Durant commands. Hakeem was one of the league’s brightest stars for nearly two decades. A first overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft—over other future legends like Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley—the Nigerian center spent the majority of his career with the Rockets.

During his tenure in Houston, he led the team to back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995, earning Finals MVP honors both years. He was also named league MVP in 1993-94, a 12-time All-Star, and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Olajuwon’s remarkable impact on the game earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Rockets retired his No. 34 jersey in tribute to his legacy.

Who can Kevin Durant catch up to next?

Having surpassed 30,000 career points, Kevin Durant now finds himself in elite company among the greatest players in NBA history. With 30,008 points, the Phoenix Suns forward ranks eighth on the all-time scoring list, with his closest competitor being the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who sits at 31,419 points. Although Chamberlain’s mark is formidable, Durant has a realistic chance of surpassing it in the near future.

Next in line is Dirk Nowitzki, who has 31,560 career points, and ahead of them in the top five are Michael Jordan (32,292), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and LeBron James (41,623).