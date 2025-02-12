Trending topics:
Lakers News: JJ Redick explains why Dalton Knecht was excluded from the game vs. the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick, addressed the reason behind rookie Dalton Knecht’s exclusion from the roster for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

By Gianni Taina

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of the preseason NBA game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Los Angeles Lakers had recently been involved in a trade that would have sent Mark Williams to Los Angeles while Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish would head to the Charlotte Hornets. However, the deal fell through after Williams failed his physical exam. While Reddish was known to be out for the game against the Jazz, there was uncertainty about Knecht’s status. JJ Redick clarified the situation before the game.

Although there had been speculation regarding how Knecht might feel about returning to the Lakers after being involved in a trade, Redick provided some insight into his decision not to include the rookie in the lineup.

With Dalton, I spoke with him this morning. I think I expressed to him just the empathy, grace that I would give him and have for him right now,” Redick explained during the pre-game press conference. “He’s obviously been through a whirlwind of emotions as a rookie over the last few days. But we believe in the strength of the group and having him around the group today”.

He’s not necessarily gonna be in the rotation today, he will be in uniform. But I really feel like, he flew back into L.A. last night, he’s obviously kind of processing everything that’s happened,” Redick continued. “He’ll play Wednesday, but he’ll be out of the rotation tonight unless something happens”.

Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Austin Reaves on Knecht and Reddish’s return

Austin Reaves, who himself experienced rookie challenges with the Lakers, understands the emotional roller coaster Knecht is going through. “This morning was the first time I think we’ve seen him as a group,” Reaves explained. “I’m sure it’s a roller coaster of convincing for him and everybody that’s been involved in that situation”.

But we’re super excited to have him back. Have Cam [Reddish] back, and that’s really it,” he continued. “At the end of the day, this business is a business, and sometimes things happen that we don’t love, but like I said, it’s a business, and we’re very excited to have him and Cam back”.

Perkins says Redick and Pelinka now face a new challenge

Former NBA player and analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the situation, suggesting that JJ Redick and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka now face a new dilemma with Knecht’s return to the team.

JJ Redick, Rob Pelinka, and other members in the Lakers’ organization are gonna have to lie telling Dalton Knecht how much they love him and they didn’t want to trade him,” Perkins said during an appearance on NBA Today.

