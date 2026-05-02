Panthers lock in Bryce Young through 2027, but is a long-term contract on the horizon?

In a logical move, the Carolina Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option in Bryce Young’s contract. However, will they sign him to a long-term extension, or is his tenure in Charlotte just reaching its peak?

In 2023, the Panthers made a splash in the NFL Draft by selecting Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. Three years later, fans no longer have to wonder if the decision was correct; following a career-best 2025 season, the club is fully confident in their signal-caller.

By exercising the fifth-year option, the Panthers ensure Young remains with the team through 2027. He is now set to earn a fully guaranteed salary of $25.9 million for that final year if a new extension isn’t finalized before then.

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Panthers GM Dan Morgan confirms extension talks with Bryce Young

While rumors of Young’s departure swirled after a disappointing 2024 season, those days are long gone. The club has made it clear that a long-term extension is on the horizon for the former Alabama standout.

Dan Morgan confirmed that while the fifth-year option gives the club more leverage and time, they are already working behind the scenes on a multi-year deal. This move provides the Panthers with more time to work on a deal that suits both sides the best.

“I’m actually signing his fifth-year option today, we’re picking that up. In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” the general manager said. “Obviously he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn’t great as well.”

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What could Bryce Young’s new deal look like?

After a tough sophomore slump in 2024, Young bounced back with a stellar 2025 campaign. He led the team to an 8–8 record and a division title, eventually falling to the Los Angeles Rams in a high-scoring 34–31 Wild Card thriller.

Bryce Young rolls left and takes it in himself to make it a one-score game



SEAvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xVB6vXDMJl — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Young’s market value has skyrocketed following his 3,011-yard, 23-touchdown performance. According to Spotrac, a new deal could pay him upwards of $35 million to $45 million per year, joining the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks.

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