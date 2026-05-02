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Panthers lock in Bryce Young through 2027, but is a long-term contract on the horizon?

The Carolina Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option on Bryce Young's contract, but will they sign him to an extension in the near future?

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesBryce Young of the Carolina Panthers

In a logical move, the Carolina Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option in Bryce Young’s contract. However, will they sign him to a long-term extension, or is his tenure in Charlotte just reaching its peak?

In 2023, the Panthers made a splash in the NFL Draft by selecting Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. Three years later, fans no longer have to wonder if the decision was correct; following a career-best 2025 season, the club is fully confident in their signal-caller.

By exercising the fifth-year option, the Panthers ensure Young remains with the team through 2027. He is now set to earn a fully guaranteed salary of $25.9 million for that final year if a new extension isn’t finalized before then.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan confirms extension talks with Bryce Young

While rumors of Young’s departure swirled after a disappointing 2024 season, those days are long gone. The club has made it clear that a long-term extension is on the horizon for the former Alabama standout.

Dan Morgan confirmed that while the fifth-year option gives the club more leverage and time, they are already working behind the scenes on a multi-year deal. This move provides the Panthers with more time to work on a deal that suits both sides the best.

“I’m actually signing his fifth-year option today, we’re picking that up. In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” the general manager said. “Obviously he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn’t great as well.”

See also

Steelers’ Rico Dowdle warns the Panthers after not re-signing him: ‘Definitely circled’

What could Bryce Young’s new deal look like?

After a tough sophomore slump in 2024, Young bounced back with a stellar 2025 campaign. He led the team to an 8–8 record and a division title, eventually falling to the Los Angeles Rams in a high-scoring 34–31 Wild Card thriller.

Young’s market value has skyrocketed following his 3,011-yard, 23-touchdown performance. According to Spotrac, a new deal could pay him upwards of $35 million to $45 million per year, joining the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks.

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Fernando Franco Puga
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