Bryce Young at risk of losing key weapon after Panthers’ elimination from the 2026 NFL playoffs

The hope of advancing further in the 2026 NFL playoffs was very high. In fact, they were close to doing so until the final moments. However, the Carolina Panthers fell to the Rams, and from now on, Bryce Young and his team will have to focus on building on what they accomplished.

One of the main factors for Dave Canales’ team reaching this far has undeniably been its offense, particularly on the ground. Rico Dowdle has been their primary contributor, though his future seems uncertain heading into what’s next.

During a recent conversation with the media in the locker room, the explosive running back focused on how his playing time decreased as the weeks went on—something that could potentially tip the scales in the upcoming free agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just want to be a guy who can get the ball,” Dowdle said. While the Panthers trust they can assemble a competitive roster to improve on last season, the running back’s comments cast doubt on his stay in Carolina.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The Young-Dowdle tandem was key for the Panthers

In a breakout 2025 campaign with the Carolina Panthers, Rico Dowdle evolved into a vital asset for Bryce Young, providing the offensive balance needed to sustain drives.

Advertisement

see also 2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Bears-Packers and Rams-Panthers in Wild Card round

Dowdle amassed 1,076 rushing yards on 236 carries, maintaining a highly efficient 4.6 average and punching in 6 touchdowns on the ground. His explosive mid-season form, highlighted by franchise-record performances, made him a key weapon that relieved pressure on Young’s passing game.

Advertisement

However, his on-field appearances notably tapered off during the latter stages of the season due to tactical adjustments by the coaching staff. Head coach Dave Canales opted for a more rigid hot hand rotation with Chuba Hubbard and specialized personnel packages that prioritized situational blocking and fresh legs, which often saw Dowdle’s snap counts fluctuate despite his proven playmaking ability.