Trending topics:
NFL

Carolina Panthers 2026 free agents: Rico Dowdle and other players out of contract

With contracts quietly expiring and roles still undefined, Carolina Panthers’ roster sits in a gray area. Familiar names face uncertain futures as the franchise weighs patience, progress and what comes next.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Rico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers in 2025.
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesRico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

The Carolina Panthers are quietly approaching a defining offseason. With the 2026 calendar looming, contract timelines are beginning to matter and several roster decisions could shape how this team looks beyond its rebuild phase.

Among the names tied to expiring deals is Rico Dowdle, a player whose role has evolved amid shifting expectations. His situation reflects a broader crossroads for the team, where depth, flexibility and future planning are starting to collide.

As negotiations wait and evaluations continue, they face familiar NFL pressure: deciding who fits the long-term vision and who may be passing through. The answers won’t come all at once, but the groundwork is already being laid.

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers free agents in 2026

As the Panthers transition from their 2025 campaign into the heart of the offseason, a notable portion of the roster now heads toward free agency. Carolina will have around two dozen players with expiring contracts when the league year opens in March, leaving key decisions for management and cap planners.

Rico Dowdle in 2025 (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rico Dowdle in 2025 (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Advertisement

At the forefront of Carolina’s impending departures is running back Rico Dowdle, fresh off a fruitful season that saw him lead the team in rushing after signing a short-term deal last year. He now enters free agency alongside a host of veterans whose futures are far from decided.

For a Panthers roster that found its stride late in the season, those names represent more than just expiring deals — they’re part of a larger roster puzzle Carolina must piece together before 2026.

Advertisement
PlayerPositionFree agent type
D.J. WonnumDLUnrestricted
Yosh NijmanTUnrestricted
Cade MaysCUnrestricted
Austin CorbettCUnrestricted
Brady ChristensenGUnrestricted
Rico DowdleRBUnrestricted
Christian RozeboomLBUnrestricted
Hunter RenfrowWRUnrestricted
Sam MartinPUnrestricted
David MooreWRUnrestricted
J.J. JansenLSUnrestricted
Nick ScottSUnrestricted
Isaiah SimmonsLBUnrestricted
Damarri MathisCBUnrestricted
Akayleb EvansCBUnrestricted
D’Anthony BellSUnrestricted
Thomas IncoomEDRestricted
James MitchellTERestricted
LaBryan RayDLUnrestricted
Claudin CherelusLBRestricted
Jalen CokerWRExclusive rights
Demani RichardsonSUnrestricted
Bryce TremayneWRExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
NY Mets receive Tucker free-agent update as Bellinger, Bichette rumors heat up
MLB

NY Mets receive Tucker free-agent update as Bellinger, Bichette rumors heat up

What happens if Manchester City win, tie or lose vs Newcastle today in 2026 EFL Cup semifinals?
Soccer

What happens if Manchester City win, tie or lose vs Newcastle today in 2026 EFL Cup semifinals?

Dodgers’ reported interest in Bo Bichette could prompt roster change before spring training
MLB

Dodgers’ reported interest in Bo Bichette could prompt roster change before spring training

Aaron Rodgers makes major admission following Steelers’ elimination against Texans in the 2026 NFL playoffs
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes major admission following Steelers’ elimination against Texans in the 2026 NFL playoffs

Better Collective Logo