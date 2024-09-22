Trending topics:
NFL News: Panthers send very clear message to Bryce Young about his future as quarterback in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have made a final decisión about the future of Bryce Young.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Carolina Panthers have been the worst team in the NFL during the last years. However, in the 2023 Draft, they thought everything was going to change by selecting Bryce Young with the No.1 overall pick.

The big problem is that the prospect from Alabama was never surrounded with the proper supporting cast, especially at the offensive line. His rookie season was a disaster posting a 2-15 record.

As a consequence, Dave Canales was hired as head coach for 2024 after an impressive year as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback whisperer helped to revamp the career of Baker Mayfield.

Will Bryce Young be traded by Carolina Panthers?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, many teams have asked the Carolina Panthers if they are willing to trade Bryce Young before the long awaited November 5 deadline. All this happens after the young quarterback was surprisingly benched.

“Several teams have expressed an interest in trading for quarterback Bryce Young, despite the fact coach Dave Canales said the Carolina Panthers do not intend to trade the former No. 1 overall pick, league sources told ESPN.”

Who will replace Bryce Young with Panthers?

Andy Dalton was named starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. Although Dave Canales expressed no intention to trade Young, it’s also true that the head coach guaranteed he would be the starting quarterback and then benched him. That’s why Schefter believes this situation isn’t over.

“Although the Panthers have said they don’t plan to trade Young at this time, sources around the league believe it is only a matter of time before Carolina completes a deal involving the second-year quarterback with the most likely time coming at some point in the offseason.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

