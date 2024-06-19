Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should be focused in their quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, all the attention before the 2024 season has been centered on many issues off the field.

Many players, including wide receiver Rashee Rice, have been involved in legal problems and could face suspensions from the league. It’s a huge problem for head coach Andy Reid.

It’s important to remember that the Chiefs aren’t favorites in the NFL for the three-peat, but, they have their core group intact with Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. In fact, these last two stars got massive contract extensions.

Now, in another shocking turn of events, the Kansas City Chiefs could suffer a major shakeup as a franchise.

Patrick Mahomes could leave Kansas City (Getty Images)

Will the Kansas City Chiefs leave Missouri?

The Chiefs might leave Missouri considering that, a few months ago, residents of Jackson County voted against a crucial sales tax measure that would have helped the team to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium.

In addition to that, Kansas has suddenly approved a plan to bring the Chiefs and the Royals to that side of the city. All the money asked by both franchises, now might be at their disposal.

In the specific case of the NFL team, the idea in Missouri was to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium. Nevertheless, the situation is totally different at Kansas as the move will imply building a new and modern stadium. Same scenario for Royals in MLB.

Although the initiative has to be signed by Governor Laura Kelly, she has been adamant to propel the state by bringing the NFL and MLB. If there’s green light confirmed for the document, Kansas could become the new home of Chiefs and Royals seizing the opportunity over Missouri.