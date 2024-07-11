Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might have a surprise for the NFL during the 2024 season.

Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl four times and is still chasing Tom Brady and that impressive record of seven rings. Furthermore, the Chiefs could become the first team ever to achieve a three-peat.

On offense, things look great for Mahomes as the Chiefs’ front office gave Travis Kelce a deserved contract extension. In addition to that, their group of wide receivers is tremendous with Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

That’s why, if Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo find a way to keep the defense as a top unit in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs might be unstoppable in their way to history.

Patrick Mahomes reveals new weapon for Kansas City Chiefs

If this wasn’t enough, Andy Reid might have found a new offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes. A few months ago, famous rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit left the sport to join the NFL’s International Pathway and signed with the Chiefs.

Now, Mahomes believes this could be a key factor after watching him on training camp. “We’re starting him at running back. He is gonna do a lot of special teams stuff. He can actually catch. So, it looks different. He catches it like he’s catching a rugby, but he never drops the football.”

Although Louis has to make a quick transition from rugby to football, Mahomes believes the sky could be the limit. Just imagine Rees-Zammit working in different positions.

“The best part about it is he works his tail off. He understand that he needs to get better. He needs to continue to work, but the athletic ability is unreal. I mean, the speed he had in rugby was unreal. He’s fast. It’s just about him learning football. He’s got the toughness. If he’s in space, he can make stuff happen.”