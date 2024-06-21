Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs might be one step closer of changing stadium in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are reportedly very close to leaving Arrowhead Stadium after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to finance a new home for the team.

Despite the franchise experiencing the best moment in its history, winning the Super Bowl three times in the last five years, the lack of support in Missouri would be the key factor in making a shocking decision.

The Chiefs planned to invest $300 million to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium but, they needed public funds to finish the task as it had a total cost of around $800 million.

When the voters of Jackson County said ‘no’ to the proposal, Lamar Hunt and his family started to consider one of the most surprising moves in the NFL. A new home away from Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes might leave Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images)

Will the Chiefs leave Arrowhead Stadium?

A few days ago, the predominantly Republican Kansas legislature approved the initiative to allocate the necessary funds for the Chiefs in the NFL and the Royals in the MLB to build new stadiums.

Only the approval of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly was needed, and her signature has been confirmed this Friday. Now, there seems to be no impediment for both teams to leave Missouri.

Where will the Kansas City Chiefs play?

In reality, the move wouldn’t cover a long distance in terms of kilometers. The team would relocate to another stadium in the Kansas City metropolitan area, but it would no longer be within the territorial limits of Missouri, instead being in Kansas.