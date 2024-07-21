Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy put the NFL on notice of why they should be considered Super Bowl favorites.

Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs toward the 2024 season even after two consecutive Super Bowl victories. That’s why, Andy Reid and his players have a chip on their shoulders.

Right now, the San Francisco 49ers are front-runners to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. It’s a very interesting situation because the Chiefs will come back with their group of stars almost intact. Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Of course, the big loss is L’Jarius Sneed who signed with the Titans.

However, the defense should come back as a top unit in the NFL and, in the key factor to analyze, the offense could be so much better. Rashee Rice proved he is a tremendous wide receiver, Hollywood Brownis massive splash and there’s a rookie ready to shock the league.

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ incredible pass to Xavier Worthy

During the start of training camp, Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy showed a glimpse of what may come in the 2024 season. Remember, during the last few weeks, the quarterback warned the NFL that Chiefs could be way better compared to last year because of their new amount of speed.

In this sequence, Mahomes rolls out to his left and, with another amazing display of his legendary skills, throws an incredible deep pass to Worthy. Fans at the site just couldn’t believe it.

Who is Xavier Worthy?

Xavier Worthy is a sensational prospect at the wide receiver position who dazzled college football playing for the Texas Longhorns. By the way, the new Chiefs’ player recorded the fastest time ever in NFL Combine’s history with 4.21 seconds in the famous 40-yard dash.

Last year, Worthy was part of an explosive duo with quarterback Quinn Ewers. He had Worthy 1014 yards and 5 touchdowns in 75 catches. One of the best offensive players in the Big 12 leading Texas to the College Football Playoffs.