Chiefs try their luck with two new players for 2026 as Patrick Mahomes’ offense faces changes

The NFL Playoffs haven’t started yet but the Kansas City Chiefs are already on vacations. This is not something they are used to, hence, they are still working, but this time on making moves on the roster. To help Patrick Mahomes, the team will try its luck bringing two new names.

Per the team’s transaction page, the Chiefs signed running back ShunDerrick Powell and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. The Chiefs weren’t able to provide Patrick Mahomes with much help in recent years, and while these are not blockbuster moves, it’s a sign that the Chiefs are looking for players with upside. That also comes at a cost. For example, the Chiefs parted ways with a quarterback given the imminent return of Patrick Mahomes in 2026.

Armstrong was a standout receiver at Arkansas, leading the SEC in receptions and receiving yards back in 2024. At 6’3″ tall, he provides a big frame downfield for the team. He was undrafted in 2025, because teams were concerned about his non-explosive athleticism and lack of ability to create separation at the NFL level. Still, he had brief stints on the Dolphins and then the Lions practice squad. In the end, teams see potential with his routes and hands.

Is ShunDerrick Powell solving the RB issues?

The running game has been dreadful on the Chiefs for the last couple of years. Since suffering injuries, Isiah Pacheco lost all his explosiveness, becoming a very rudimentary back. As for Kareem Hunt, while he is still great at third-and-short situations, he won’t be able to get five yards per carry. His prime is way behind him.

ShunDerrick Powell #39 had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles

Enters the scene: ShunDerrick Powell. At 23 years old, Powell went undrafted in 2025 after playing for North Alabama and Central Arkansas at the collegiate level. Running a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, Powell was a very productive back but in lesser programs. Still, he spent time on the Eagles practice squad and if he can bring his swiftness to the Chiefs roster, he could be prominent.

The Chiefs still need plenty of weapons

The Chiefs are incredibly thin on the skill-position players. Since Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs haven’t given Mahomes a certified first option, and with Kelce out of his prime—and possibly retiring—the quarterback needs even more help now.

While the Chiefs bringing Powell and Armstrong are intriguing moves, they need more firepower. In the end, they have one of the best quarterbacks of all time, so it’s imperative they provide him with help.