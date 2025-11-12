Patrick Mahomes drops reminder to Travis Kelce, teammates as Chiefs risk losing AFC West to Broncos or Chargers

The AFC West features two teams battling neck-and-neck for first place, while another is slightly trailing behind. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have pulled ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, which is why Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and their teammates will be looking to turn the tables in the near future.

The Chiefs’ quarterback and star player knows they can’t afford to fall further behind, especially at this stage of the season. He has urged Kelce and the rest of his teammates to elevate their level of play if they want to keep their hopes of winning the division alive.

“That’s always our first goal… Win the division… You have to go up against these really good football teams that have been scouting you all year long… We’ve got to continue to get better and better… Everything is out in front of us, we just have to go out there with the right mindset,” Mahomes said via Charles Goldman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entering the second half of the regular season, Andy Reid’s team sits in third place with five wins and four losses. Another setback could effectively end their hopes of reclaiming the top spot in the division.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Key showdown on Sunday

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs have a prime opportunity this Sunday to claw their way back into the AFC West race as they head to Denver to face the rival Broncos. While the Chiefs have sputtered recently, a road victory over the Broncos is paramount to reversing their fortunes and preventing the division lead from slipping away completely.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose Chiefs coach to NY Giants after Brian Daboll firing

For Andy Reid’s squad, this isn’t just a divisional game; it’s a critical chance to secure a vital win, reset the narrative, and gain crucial ground before the playoff picture solidifies. Their season trajectory hinges on capitalizing on this matchup.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are staring down a daunting three-game stretch that will determine their fate in the AFC West. Following their critical road trip this Sunday against the rival Denver Broncos, the Chiefs return home to face the surging Indianapolis Colts before immediately heading back on the road for a high-stakes showdown with the powerful Dallas Cowboys.

This brutal sequence of opponents offers the Chiefs a chance to not only stack wins but also re-establish their dominance. Navigating this gauntlet successfully is absolutely essential if Kansas City hopes to maintain their grip on the division and remain viable contenders.

Advertisement