Trending topics:
NFL

Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Raiders game in the 2025 NFL regular season finale?

With the 2025 NFL regular season finale coming against the Las Vegas Raiders, people are wondering if Kansas City Chiefs mega fan, Taylor Swift, will be in attendance in what could potentially be her fiancé's last game in the league.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs will close a tough season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the scenario and the context behind it, all eyes are on popstar Taylor Swift and if she will attend the game.

There is no confirmation yet to show if Swift will attend the game or not. Given that the game is in Las Vergas, that could mean she is not attending. After all, Swift usually attends home games only.

Having said that, there is a motivating factor for her to go watch this game. This is potentially Travis Kelce’s last game in the NFL. Given that Kelce and Swift are engaged, one could wonder if the tight end fiancé will be there.

Advertisement

Kelce’s farewell won’t be as hoped

Arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game of football, Travis Kelce could have a lackluster end to a Hall of Fame career. Used to be competing for Super Bowl titles, if this is in fact the final act of Kelce’s career, it will be on a meaningless Week 18 game. With the Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention and Patrick Mahomes injured, Kelce’s potential last game could be easily forgotten and that just seems unfair.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

An 11-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, Kelce is an undoutbed first ballot Hall of Famer. Kelce also helped the team to get three Super Bowl titles and, in his prime, was one of the most unguardable forces the NFL has ever seen.

What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

see also

What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

Kelce and Swift’s engagement could be a potential reason for retirement

Just before the season started, Kelce proposed to Swift. On August 26, 2025, the couple announced its engagement. Then, the season started, so the wedding was placed on hold. The fact that they are finally getting married might also motivate Kelce to enter a new chapter on his life after the Raiders game.

Advertisement

Also, Kelce has been declining in production for the last three years and he is 36 years old. Kelce also has other projects outside of football. His podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce is one of the most-viewed sports podcasts in the world. He also has a famous porterhouse restaurant called 1587 Prime in collaboration with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce doesn’t need football, he just loves the game, but it might be time to call it a day.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?
NFL

What happens if Raiders lose or win vs Chiefs today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

Insiders make major revelation about Pete Carroll’s future with Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season
NFL

Insiders make major revelation about Pete Carroll’s future with Raiders ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Travis Kelce has reportedly made a decision about Chiefs before making up his mind on retirement
NFL

Travis Kelce has reportedly made a decision about Chiefs before making up his mind on retirement

AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18
NFL

AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18

Better Collective Logo