Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Raiders game in the 2025 NFL regular season finale?

The Kansas City Chiefs will close a tough season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the scenario and the context behind it, all eyes are on popstar Taylor Swift and if she will attend the game.

There is no confirmation yet to show if Swift will attend the game or not. Given that the game is in Las Vergas, that could mean she is not attending. After all, Swift usually attends home games only.

Having said that, there is a motivating factor for her to go watch this game. This is potentially Travis Kelce’s last game in the NFL. Given that Kelce and Swift are engaged, one could wonder if the tight end fiancé will be there.

Kelce’s farewell won’t be as hoped

Arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game of football, Travis Kelce could have a lackluster end to a Hall of Fame career. Used to be competing for Super Bowl titles, if this is in fact the final act of Kelce’s career, it will be on a meaningless Week 18 game. With the Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention and Patrick Mahomes injured, Kelce’s potential last game could be easily forgotten and that just seems unfair.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, Kelce is an undoutbed first ballot Hall of Famer. Kelce also helped the team to get three Super Bowl titles and, in his prime, was one of the most unguardable forces the NFL has ever seen.

Kelce and Swift’s engagement could be a potential reason for retirement

Just before the season started, Kelce proposed to Swift. On August 26, 2025, the couple announced its engagement. Then, the season started, so the wedding was placed on hold. The fact that they are finally getting married might also motivate Kelce to enter a new chapter on his life after the Raiders game.

Also, Kelce has been declining in production for the last three years and he is 36 years old. Kelce also has other projects outside of football. His podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce is one of the most-viewed sports podcasts in the world. He also has a famous porterhouse restaurant called 1587 Prime in collaboration with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce doesn’t need football, he just loves the game, but it might be time to call it a day.