What happens if Rams lose or win vs Cardinals today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season. While they already locked up their spot in the playoffs, this game matters for seeding within the NFC.

If the Rams win this game, they will become the fifth seed in the NFC, going against the Panthers (8-9) in the Wild Card Round. Hence, it’s important for them to win the game. Also, it would help them as they suffered two-straight losses in the worst possible time of the year.

If the Rams lose, they will remain as the sixth seed, which would make them visit either the Eagles or the Bears. Both matchups are way tougher than visiting a team under .500 like Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McVay wants to see some spark again

The Rams have been arguably the best team in the NFL this season. However, the last two weeks were tough for them. A shocking loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football after losing an OT barnburner to divisional rivals Seahawks were not how the Rams envisioned they’d end the season.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

Advertisement

While losing to Seattle is not a sin by any means, it was how bad the team looked against the Falcons that sent shockwaves within the building. Matthew Stafford might have thrown away his MVP chances during that game, where he suffered three interceptions. A win against Arizona not only gives them the best possible matchup in the Wild Card Round, but also gives some momentum back to the team.

Advertisement

see also Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Cardinals in 2025 NFL Week 18?

Arizona has nothing to play for

Besides always wanting to give a divisional rival pure trouble, the Cardinals have nothing to play for. Already eliminated from playoff contention, the team has no major motivation for this Week 18.

Advertisement

This team will be one to watch in the offseason as a major shakeup could occur. Head coach Jonathan Gannon might not return for another season, and quarterback Kyler Murray could very well be on the trade block.