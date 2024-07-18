Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t favorites to win the Super Bowl before the 2024 season. That honor, according to oddsmakers, goes to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Mahomes has been used to this role during his entire career. During the last years, national media pushed big names like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but, none of them conquered a championship ring.

Now, considering a three-peat is a record never achieved in the NFL, the star quarterback of the Chiefs believe that, thanks to the help of head coach Andy Reid, this version of the team could be unstoppable.

Will the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Well, at least according to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t even close to their potential in 2023. That’s why the quarterback believes the upcoming season could be spectacular.

“Of course we’ve talked about the three-peat. That’s why we have to come back stronger. Execute fundamentals. We all know it’s going to be harder every week. We have to play our best football. As I’ve said before, a three-peat is something legendary. No team has ever done it. We have a great opportunity to do that. Last year, the offense wasn’t at their best. We can’t be satisfied with that.”

Mahomes is right about that statement. Last year, the defense was the greatest asset for the Chiefs and, if the offense rises to that level, great things might happen for the new NFL dynasty.

“It’s the best defense in the NFL and we get to go against them every single day and really show where we’re at and how we can get better. We added a lot of speed on offense.”