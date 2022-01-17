Following an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs will now host the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Divisional Round. This will be a matchup for the ages, as these teams have gone back and forth over the past couple of years.

Andy Reid's squad got the best of the Bills twice last year, including a win in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills, on the other hand, dominated them on the road this season behind an amazing performance from Josh Allen.

That's why Patrick Mahomes knows that they need to be at their best if they want to stand a chance against the Bills' top-notch defense and explosive offense, even if they get to play at home next week.

Mahomes Says Chiefs Want Revenge

"When you have been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off the field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge and get that win," Mahomes told ESPN after the game. "For us, we understand it's a hard division. We got the Bills coming here this weekend, we are going to have to play our best football. We are just excited for the journey, and we'll stay with the process. I am glad we are playing at Arrowhead next week."

Pat Knows The Bills Will Be A Tough Challenge

"You expect a really good football team that’s going to play real hard," Mahomes said of the Bills. "They have a great offense, a great defense, great special teams. We know it’s going to be another fight for us if we try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year."

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are perhaps 1A and 1B when it comes to young quarterbacks, so we expect this to be the most unpredictable and exciting game of the playoffs.