The NFL quarterback market has exploded this offseason with multiple signal-callers signing record-breaking deals as the 2024 season draws nearer. That saw Patrick Mahomes drop in the list of highest-paid QBs in terms of annual average salary, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is happy for his colleagues.

“It’s awesome for the game of football,” Mahomes told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s awesome for the quarterback position, but I think all positions. I know every time a contract comes up, everybody looks at my APY (average per year) and everything like that. I’m doing pretty well myself. For me, it’s just about going out there trying to win football games, trying to make money for my family at the end of the day. I feel like I’m doing a great job of that.”

Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence matched Joe Burrow as the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL with a $55 million average annual salary, but Mahomes still leads the pack in total value with a contract worth $450 million.

Therefore, the 28-year-old is not worried about other quarterbacks getting lucrative extension. At the end of the day, Mahomes considers it’s more important to be in a position to succeed with the Chiefs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 stretches during Kansas City Chiefs practice ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on February 07, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes said when asked if he feels underpaid. “I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.”

Mahomes aims to make NFL history with Chiefs in 2024

Even though the market has changed fast this offseason, Mahomes is not concerned about his contract. Instead, the Chiefs quarterback has his sights set on a bigger goal: to achieve the three-peat.

Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls at the helm of the offense in Kansas City but the possibility of doing it for three years in a row is too exciting to overlook. No team in NFL history has been able to do so thus far, so the Chiefs seem to have real chances of becoming the first ones.

If Mahomes managed to go back-to-back with an offense that struggled big time in 2023, the expectations are even bigger now that he’ll be surrounded with more weapons in Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy.