Chiefs, Andy Reid confirm Patrick Mahomes’ injury report for Week 1 game against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid have provided their latest injury update ahead of Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, with Patrick Mahomes delivering another major positive sign before his highly anticipated return. The quarterback was listed as a full participant in the team’s final practice report, reinforcing the belief that he is on track to start the season opener.

Mahomes’ status has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs throughout the offseason after he suffered a significant knee injury last season. However, his recovery has continued to progress impressively, and his full participation in practice represents another important step forward as Kansas City prepares for its Week 1 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are now heading into Monday night’s game with all signs pointing toward Mahomes being available. Andy Reid had already indicated that the quarterback was expected to start barring an unexpected setback, and the latest injury report provides even more confidence that Mahomes will be under center against Denver.

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Is Patrick Mahomes playing for Chiefs vs Broncos in Week 1?

Yes. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play for the Chiefs against the Broncos in Week 1 after an impressive recovery from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season. His return comes just nine months after suffering ACL and LCL tears, making his progression one of the most notable injury comebacks heading into the new NFL season.

Mahomes did not play during the preseason as the Chiefs carefully managed his recovery, but he has continued working with the first-team offense and has avoided setbacks throughout the final stages of his rehabilitation. Being listed as a full participant in the final injury report is another indication that Kansas City believes he is ready for meaningful game action.

For the Chiefs, getting their franchise quarterback back for the season opener is a massive development. Kansas City missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014, and Mahomes’ return immediately changes the expectations surrounding the team as it begins its attempt to reclaim the AFC West and return to championship contention.

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Chiefs injury report for game vsBroncos

The Chiefs’ final injury report includes several players dealing with various issues, although most of the names listed were full participants. Defensive back Chamarri Conner was listed with a knee injury and did not practice, while tackle Josh Simmons was also a non-participant because of a back injury. Linebacker Jack Cochrane was a full participant with a knee injury, as were defensive end Ashton Gillotte with a foot issue, wide receiver Rashee Rice with a knee injury and guard Trey Smith with a hip injury.

Kansas City also listed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as a full participant while dealing with a knee injury, while defensive end R Mason Thomas was a full participant despite a hamstring issue. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was also a full participant with a shoulder injury, and, most importantly, Mahomes was listed as a full participant with his knee injury. Defensive tackle Chris Jones was the only player among the group listed as limited, with a calf injury.

The overall picture is encouraging for Kansas City heading into Monday Night Football. While Conner and Simmons remain the biggest concerns after missing practice, the majority of the team’s injured players were able to participate fully, including Mahomes, Rice, Worthy, Sneed and Smith. With the quarterback’s return now appearing increasingly certain, the Chiefs are preparing for a major Week 1 test against a Broncos team that won the AFC West last season.