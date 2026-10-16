Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy addresses heated sideline incident with Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the verbal exchange he had with Patrick Mahomes during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their Week 5 bye, meaning their last contest came in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. That game drew the spotlight toward an intriguing situation: a sideline dispute between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes, who offered an update on his knee.

Bieniemy spoke to the media about what took place with Mahomes, making it clear that such interactions are completely normal. “I have no problems with guys venting their frustrations, because I want them to; that’s part of the dynamics of the relationships that we have,” said Bieniemy.

“Sometimes you’re going to agree with things, sometimes you’re going to disagree with things. If there’s something that’s taking place out on the field, they might have a better view than what we do off the field.”

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What happened between Mahomes and Bieniemy?

Television cameras caught Mahomes and Bieniemy in an animated sideline discussion. The two-time NFL MVP seemed frustrated, but Bieniemy embraced the public reaction.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I want them to be comfortable sharing that stuff with me. There are no issues of communications. We’re in the arena. It’s all about survival. Sometimes you get their best, and sometimes you get their worst,” said Bieniemy. “I’m inviting all of that, because I’d rather hear him (Mahomes) air his frustrations at me than to vent it in a different place where it’s not going to be taken the right way.”

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Nothing new between Bieniemy and Mahomes

Sideline friction of this nature is nothing new for the pair. During a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in September 2022, they engaged in a confrontation heading into halftime after Bieniemy decided to run out the clock rather than let Mahomes attempt a deep pass.

Head coach Andy Reid had to step between them as they walked toward the locker room tunnel, though both player and coach subsequently downplayed the incident.

Key takeaways

A sideline dispute occurred between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes in Week 4.

occurred between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes in Week 4. Eric Bieniemy stated he has no problems with players venting their on-field frustrations.

stated he has no problems with players venting their on-field frustrations. A 20-17 loss in September 2022 featured a prior confrontation between Mahomes and Bieniemy.