Patrick Mahomes makes bold admission about the Chiefs’ win over the Ravens

Patrick Mahomes continues to leave his mark on the NFL with every passing week. After throwing four touchdown passes and surpassing the historic 250 TD mark at just 30 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback addressed the media about what the team must take away from the 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Beyond his individual performance, Mahomes emphasized that Xavier Worthy changes the way defenses approach the Chiefs’ offense. His speed and versatility create new opportunities for an attack that already features elite names such as Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.

On a day when he reached 250 career TD passes, the Chiefs’ star quarterback made it clear he wants to focus on what lies ahead for Kansas City. From his perspective, the most important thing is taking lessons from a victory that evened their record at 2-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bold take from Mahomes after the win over the Ravens

“We’ll learn from this game… There’s stuff you can learn from every game, win or loss. Better communication and the threat of having Worthy back,” Mahomes would said in his postgame press conference shortly after the Chiefs defeated Baltimore.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Mahomes also praised the work of his offensive line. “Did a great job run & pass, makes my job easier…. They’re just gelling together. They had a great day today and we’re going to build on it,” the Chiefs superstar noted, highlighting the collective effort.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes sends bold message reacting to Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s return in win vs Ravens

Mahomes also spoke about the return of Xavier Worthy

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned to action for the Chiefs after a shoulder injury that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the season. Mahomes wasted no time in praising him. “He’s not just a fast receiver who can run down the field. Defenses have to adjust to his speed. Today was an example of the role we expect from him,” he declared.