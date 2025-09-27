Chiefs’ Travis Kelce breaks silence on his sideline exchange with Andy Reid against the Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in Week 3 of the NFL season against the New York Giants, snapping a two-game losing streak with a decisive victory. Yet the most notable moment of the game came from a sideline exchange between Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce had his roughest receiving performance of the 2025 season in Week 3 at New York: only 26 yards on four catches and no touchdowns. After the Chiefs settled for a field goal to end a drive in the first half, Reid gave the star tight end a sharp shoulder bump as he returned to the sidelines. The two also exchanged heated words.

On Friday, Kelce downplayed the incident to the media, saying: “I love that guy. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled offensively in 2025, ranking 21st in scoring. Kelce has often been emblematic of those struggles, which have contributed to tense moments like the one with Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce’s disappointing start

He dropped two passes, including one intercepted by Andrew Mukuba in the Super Bowl LIX Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also inadvertently injured sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy during a collision in the NFL season opener in Sao Paulo against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both games ended in losses, marking the franchise’s first 0-2 start since 2014, Andy Reid’s only playoff absence during his tenure as head coach. Following the Giants win, Kelce said the team is “in a great position” to rebound and reclaim its status in the AFC.

“We’ve got a lot of guys motivated to keep fixing things. As long as we keep seeing that progression each and every week, which we have, we know we’re only a few plays away from being 3-0 right now. We just have to make sure we’re coming out and playing all four quarters. The biggest thing right now is making sure we’re getting that start.”