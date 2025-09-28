Patrick Mahomes sends bold message reacting to Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s return in win vs Ravens

Patrick Mahomes has been dazzling in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 37-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, securing the franchise’s second consecutive win under head coach Andy Reid in the Week 4 matchup against quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2025 NFL season. The game will be remembered as the day Xavier Worthy made his return.

Wide receiver Worthy had suffered a shoulder dislocation and a labrum tear (the cartilage surrounding the shoulder joint) on the first offensive series of the 2025 NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, after accidentally colliding with teammate Travis Kelce. His return on Sunday was crucial for the Chiefs.

Arrowhead Stadium witnessed what Mahomes can do when he focuses on elevating his team against a strong opponent. The Ravens entered with a 1-2 record and were looking to rebound, but Kansas City’s star had other plans. Despite his dominant performance, the Chiefs’ quarterback spoke in a press conference about Worthy’s contribution, his key offensive weapon.

Mahomes’ message for Worthy after defeating the Ravens

“He’s not just a fast receiver who can run down the field. Defenses have to adjust to his speed. Today was an example of the role we expect from him,” Mahomes said regarding Worthy’s performance against Baltimore. The Chiefs’ key weapon recorded five receptions for 83 yards, marking a valuable return for the franchise’s offense.

Mahomes’ dominance over Jackson

With the Chiefs’ win, Jackson is now 1-6 when facing Mahomes. The last time the Ravens’ quarterback defeated the Chiefs’ star was on September 19, 2021, in Week 2 of that season, by a narrow 36-35 score.

Mahomes’ record-setting performance

Mahomes threw for 270 passing yards in the game, adding 4 touchdown passes and reaching 250 career touchdowns at age 30, a historic milestone in the league that made him the youngest player to reach this mark, surpassing Aaron Rodgers. His level of play is becoming increasingly dominant in a season that started 0-2 and raised some doubts for the Chiefs.