Patrick Mahomes sets NFL record for 250 TD passes at 30: How many had Tom Brady recorded at his age?

Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up milestones at an impossible-to-ignore pace. His recent record of throwing 250 touchdown passes by age 30 offers yet another demonstration of his dominance in the league. Another notable aspect is the constant comparison to legend Tom Brady.

Mahomes’ achievement, reached in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, highlights how quickly the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has accumulated historic numbers compared to other league legends. Being part of a dynasty adds extra significance at this stage of his career.

Comparisons to Brady have been common when discussing Mahomes in recent years. The successes of the Chiefs and their quarterback create a natural point of connection with the legend who made history with the New England Patriots. In that context, it’s worth asking how many touchdown passes The GOAT had at Mahomes’ age.

How many touchdown passes did Brady have at 30?

Tom Brady turned 30 in August 2007, just before the start of the 2007 NFL season. By that age (concluding the 2006 season), Brady had recorded 147 regular-season touchdown passes, meaning Mahomes surpasses him by a wide margin in that regard.

Still, even though the cumulative numbers don’t favor him, the Patriots legend had already established himself as a dazzling star. In the 2007 season, the year he turned 30, Brady posted his best performance to that point, throwing 50 touchdown passes.

Mahomes’ legacy

With this milestone, Mahomes not only continues to extend his personal records but also sets a new standard for young quarterbacks in the NFL. His career is poised to keep breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a dominant QB in the modern league.