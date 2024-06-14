Patrick Mahomes could be a key factor for Dak Prescott during the contract negotiations with Dallas Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes might determine new contract for Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Mahomes will try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and, believe it or not, the legendary quarterback could be a key factor to determine the future of Dak Prescott.

During the last 50 games in the NFL, both star players have similar numbers. Let’s take a look at that comparison. Mahomes: 36-14 record, 105 passing touchdowns, 39 interceptions, 98.9 passing rating, 7.5 yards per attempt and 66.8% of completion percentage.

Meanwhile, Dak has a 33-17 record, 105 passing touchdowns, 38 interceptions, 101.3 passer rating, 7.6 yards per attempt and 68.4% of completion percentage. Of course, the biggest difference is the amount of championship rings.

However, those stats might be crucial for Dak Prescott in the middle of his contract negotiations with Dallas Cowboys. Those are terrible news for owner Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones is in big trouble due to Dak Prescott’s situation (Getty Images)

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and, right now, the best move for the quarterback is patience. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t put a record-breaking offer on the table during the next few weeks, the star will definitely opt to become an unrestricted free agent.

That’s because Dak just got a lot of leverage thanks to a colleague. Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and, considering their recent performances, there’s no question that Dak should get more money than that.

As we’ve already mentioned, Prescott has put similar numbers to those of Patrick Mahomes. Even without Super Bowl rings to show for, many teams in the NFL would risk it all to bring in Dak.

So, Jerry Jones is against the ropes. Lawrence is the new top paid player in the NFL with $55 million per year and Dak Prescott should ask at least $60 million annually to reset the market. Nevertheless, after the 2024 season, the quarterback could deliver bigger numbers or a trophy skyrocketing his pretensions in 2025.