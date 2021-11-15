Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and that goes without saying. Nonetheless, he had a string of bad and uncharacteristic games to start the year and there were some serious concerns about regression.

Pat was forcing things and turning the ball over, constantly failing to lead the Chiefs' explosive offense. His critics said that the league had already figured him out and that they were no longer the team to beat.

Now, it seems like he's finally turned the corner and gone back to his old self, as he just torched the Las Vegas Raiders for 406 yards, five TDs, no interceptions. He completed 70% of his 50 passing attempts.

Patrick Mahomes Says He Was Motivated By Criticism

So, when asked about whether he had stared at the ceiling wondering what was wrong with him over the past couple of weeks, he simply replied "No. I didn't," adding that the criticism only motivated him to be better.

“The last few weeks motivated me more to come in and work and practice even better," Mahomes said. "I mean, whenever you’re not having the success that you’re used to having, all you can do is come to practice and have a better day than you did the day before. I think the biggest thing for me was as a whole team—offense, defense, everybody, special teams—everybody came into practice and really just executed. We shot ourselves in the foot the whole year with turnovers and penalties. We just came in and kept correcting those things.”

The Chiefs have now won 3 straight games and sit at the top of the AFC West. They're peaking at the right time and their defense is finally starting to show up. “I don’t know if there was ever doubt," Mahomes said as he walked out of the press conference.