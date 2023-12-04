The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their fourth loss of the season at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. With his team trailing 19-27, Patrick Mahomes tried to take the game to overtime in the last drive, but it was too late.

Though they were in a tough position to get to the end zone, their chances took an even bigger blow with the 15-yard penalty given to Isiah Pacheco for throwing a punch at Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

The running back had a great performance until then, racking up 118 yards along with a touchdown in 18 carries. But far from complaining for his late-game penalty – which also cost him an ejection, Mahomes showed support for Pacheco.

“I love the fire from Pop (Isiah Pacheco), man, that gets us going as an offense,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “Obviously (he) got a flag in this situation. But I mean, we were already in a bad situation. So I never want to take the passion away from the guy. He’ll learn from it. I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again. But that’s the stuff that we need on this team in order to have the success that we want to have.”

Packers’ offense outplays Chiefs

Mahomes seemed to be locked in during the first drive, but he was already under pressure as the Packers’ had scored in their first possession, which lasted almost half of the first quarter.

The Chiefs quarterback managed to get close to the end zone, but the unit came up short in third downs and had to settle for two field goals before halftime. Jordan Love, on the other hand, led the hosts to two touchdowns ahead of the break.

Mahomes did led the visitors to two touchdown drives in the second half, but Love only had to do it once to keep Kansas City at bay. This time, the Texas Tech product missed the chemistry he found last week with Rashee Rice, who led the wideouts with just 64 yards in eight catches. Once again, Travis Kelce led the team in receptions with 81 yards in four targets.

SURVEY Will the Chiefs clinch the #1 seed in the AFC? Will the Chiefs clinch the #1 seed in the AFC? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Chiefs’ fall in the race for AFC No. 1 seed

The Chiefs may be in a comfortable position in their division, but this loss hurts their chances of clinching the top seed in the AFC. At 8-4, Mahomes and company now run from behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, both at 9-3.

The good thing for them is that, on paper, they have a relatively easy schedule. Andy Reid’s team has a challenging task upfront, with the Buffalo Bills coming to town on Sunday. But then, Kansas City will take on the Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, and Chargers. If the Chiefs want to lead the AFC, they must win these games.