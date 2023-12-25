If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had all eyes on them due to their success, let alone when Taylor Swift started to attend their games. While the team already drew a lot of attention in the NFL, the popular singer’s support for Travis Kelce only increased their popularity.

Of course, the relationship has given a lot to talk about in the last few months, and even during the Chiefs’ games Swift steals the limelight with her mere presence at the stadium. In a recent interview with ‘CBS Mornings’ Mahomes spoke highly of the 12x Grammy Awards winner, saying she is already part of the team.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let (Kelce) do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realized how cool of a person she is,” Mahomes said. “There was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom. Now she’s part of the team.”

Swift has attended seven of the Chiefs’ games this season, and she was often seen next to Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, which is why the quarterback got to know her more than other teammates.

“It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see, because she’s top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives,” Mahomes added. “It’s really cool to hear about and to see. Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. I’m glad that she’s the person that she is, and that’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Mahomes sends reminder to those who rule out Chiefs the from Super Bowl

While the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce couple has been a big storyline this season, the Chiefs’ performances haven’t been so exciting this year. The offense has suffered quite a decline compared to last season, in which it finished first in points per game en route to the Super Bowl success.

Mahomes hasn’t been as dominating as in other years, but part of that may have to do with the lack of help from his targets. Kelce remains his most reliable weapon, with rookie wideout Rashee Rice the only player at his position to deliver decent numbers.

“Everything is out in front of us. And everybody talks about, ‘The one seed, the one seed, the one seed.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without being the one seed before.’ So I think it’s just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you, and then let the rest take care of itself,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are the team that dropped the most passes this season, and the top seed of the AFC seems to be slipping away from them. Even so, Mahomes is not entering panick mode.

“There isn’t,” Mahomes said when asked if there was any panick in the Chiefs locker room. “I think people just aren’t used to us winning in this fashion. We’ve won a lot of close games, but we haven’t won those close games this year, but we were right there. So we know that. We watch the film, we see the good that’s out there. We also see the bad and where we need to get better. But you can’t panic. I think that’s the thing.“