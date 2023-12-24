NFL Playoffs 2024: How can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get home field advantage in the AFC?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl to build a new dynasty. However, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Andy Reid, especially because of the lack of production on offense.

The Chiefs have a 9-5 record and lead the AFC West over the Denver Broncos. However, the big goal is to get that No.1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and Reid are the favorites to dominate the NFL. Nevertheless, 2023 could be the first year in which the star quarterback faces a playoff game on the road.

With only three weeks remaining, there is still a path in which the Chiefs claim home field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC. They need a lot of help from the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

NFL playoffs: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get home field advantage?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) will get home field advantage if they win out, the Baltimore Ravens lose two of their last three games and the Miami Dolphins lose once the rest of the way.

It’s important to remember the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker over Miami thanks to that 21-14 win in Frankfurt in Week 9. That’s why, if the Dolphins (10-4) want the No.1 seed, they cannot lose anymore with a really tough schedule ahead: Cowboys, Ravens and Bills.

A great situation for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs regarding the Ravens (11-3) is also their tough schedule. They have to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road and close their season facing the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have a relatively easy schedule with games against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals (without Joe Burrow) and the Los Angeles Chargers (without Justin Herbert).