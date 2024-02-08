Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on the brink of another championship even after losing key partners in the last few years. But even with Super Bowl LVIII days away from us, they already know Chris Jones might leave the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I know there’s a possibility this could be my last game with the Chiefs. You just take it all in,” Jones said Wednesday, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ll let the offseason do its thing. I don’t really focus on it. I’m not too worried about it. After everything is settled and the dust clears, we’ll see where we’re at.”

The star defensive tackle flirted with leaving Arrowhead in 2023, holding out for 51 days until he got the one-year, $19.5 million deal he wanted. That extensive holdout, in fact, saw him miss the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

But at 29, Jones is expected to pursue a bigger contract this offseason. It makes sense, given that he’s one of the best at his position and he doesn’t have many years left to cash in properly. However, a Vince Lombardi trophy will be at stake soon, so the Super Bowl is the only thing Jones is thinking about. Just like Mahomes, Kelce, and everyone in Kansas City.

“I’m living in the moment and enjoying the moments as they come,” Jones said. “Maybe after the season ends and we get a victory, I’ll reflect then. Right now, there’s no time to reflect.”

Mahomes, Kelce trying to keep Chiefs afloat

While losing Jones would be painful for the Chiefs, it wouldn’t be the first time they go through this kind of situation. Kansas City lost the likes of Orlando Brown and Tyreek Hill in the last few years, and that hasn’t stopped them from succeeding.

2023 has been challenging for the Chiefs, as their offense took a huge decline compared to last year. Even so, Mahomes still found a way to get the most out of his teammates to retain the division title and eventually make a second consecutive Super Bowl trip.

While Kelce has unsurprisingly been his favorite target throughout the year, the Texas Tech product also found a reliable weapon in rookie Rashee Rice. In addition, Isiah Pacheco continued to be a threat on the ground.

Andy Reid not going anywhere

Mahomes and Kelce managed to overcome the departures of key teammates, but it’s safe to say the outlook could be different if head coach Andy Reid decided to step away. Fortunately, the 65-year-old doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“My mom and dad told me this when they were working,” Reid said this week, via ESPN. “They said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’ and I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go. That’s what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that’s the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day.’‘

Reid has been the brain behind the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl victories in the Mahomes era, and is second only behind Bill Belichick in postseason wins (25 to 31). Mahomes is also optimistic the coach still has a lot left in the tank.

“I’m highly doubtful,” said about the possibility of Reid retiring after Super Bowl LVIII. “He enjoys it every single day. He loves it. And he comes to work every single day. So it would be very surprising to me and I haven’t gotten any sense of that in any sense.”

On Sunday, Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid will continue to add to their legacy when they play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.