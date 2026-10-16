Patriots’ A.J. Brown receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6

The New England Patriots still face uncertainty regarding A.J. Brown's availability for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New England Patriots are preparing for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL season, yet questions remain surrounding A.J. Brown‘s return to the field from injury.

Brown emphasized patience regarding his return from a high ankle sprain in his right foot, while coach Mike Vrabel said there is “a chance” of a return on Sunday, October 18, against the New York Jets. Still, uncertainty looms over his actual availability.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport joined “The Pat McAfee Show” ahead of the game and provided additional insight into the situation. Brown has been practicing this week, but his playing status remains a major question mark.

Advertisement

“As far as AJ Brown goes, I was told this was about a six-week injury… This is week four, it is awfully fast, so practice this week, I don’t believe he’s been full yet, I’d be surprised if he played, and wasn’t previously a full participant in practice, so we’ll find out more tomorrow… My guess is he’ll be limited and questionable. Now, he wants to play… Makes no sense to rush him out there,” Rapoport said.

A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots

Another major absence for the Patriots

Brown suffered his injury in the Patriots’ regular-season opener in Seattle. On Thursday, the receiver said that Vrabel would make the final call on his game status and noted that the team was focused on his long-term health.

Advertisement

The Patriots have also been without star running back TreVeyon Henderson, who suffered the same injury to the same ankle. Rhamondre Stevenson has filled in well in Henderson’s absence. Still, the wide receiver position hasn’t been the same without Brown’s imposing presence as one of the AFC’s most physically dominant wideouts and a premier deep-play threat.

On Tuesday, an MRI revealed that Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain. Considering the injury usually takes upward of four weeks to heal, Henderson was surprised that he could practice on Wednesday.

If Brown does not play on Sunday, the Patriots will take on the New York Jets with four healthy receivers: Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams.

Advertisement

Key takeaways