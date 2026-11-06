TreVeyon Henderson reveals mysterious injury that will prevent Patriots RB to play in upcoming games

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson might be out after a new, mysterious injury hit the player.

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson released a statement addressing a sudden health crisis that will probably sideline him indefinitely. The second-year ballcarrier missed Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins due to what the team originally designated as an illness.

However, Henderson revealed on Friday that he endured an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms. The severe condition required a multi-day hospital stay and extensive diagnostic evaluations by medical specialists.

Consequently, Mike Vrabel and his team must navigate future games without their explosive back while he prioritizes his recovery. The worrisome thing about this is that doctors haven’t found any explanation for it.

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Henderson’s strength and coordination are being affected

Henderson detailed that while comprehensive testing yielded reassuring results, the root cause of his condition remains completely unexplained. Nevertheless, the neurological complications directly impaired his strength, coordination, and everyday motor functions. Needless to say, strength and coordination are key for a running back to succeed.

Therefore, Henderson will work closely with neurologists and physical therapists before considering any return to NFL action. The young rusher emphasized that his long-term well-being and health remain his foremost priorities moving forward.

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Henderson’s health has been an issue throughout Patriots stint

Physical setbacks have consistently derailed Henderson’s sophomore season in Foxborough. The former Ohio State standout battled ankle soreness early in the year, which severely limited his weekly snap counts.

Through six appearances this fall, Henderson has logged only 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. New England will now lean heavily on starter Rhamondre Stevenson while Henderson steps away from football activities.

Key takeaways

TreVeyon Henderson addressed a sudden health crisis that could sideline him indefinitely.

that could sideline him indefinitely. TreVeyon Henderson endured a medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms .

. The running back has logged 203 rushing yards and one touchdown through six appearances.