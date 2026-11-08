Is Hunter Henry playing today for Patriots vs Packers in Week 9 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers in Foxborough, hoping to have Hunter Henry available on the field.

The New England Patriots are looking to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills at the top of the AFC East, and a home win against the Green Bay Packers could be crucial to that goal. According to the NFL’s official website, Hunter Henry is listed as questionable for the matchup, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel uncertain about whether he will have his star tight end available.

Henry’s talent and abilities extend far beyond what he brings to Drake Maye’s offense. His physical attributes make him an extremely important presence for the Patriots on the gridiron.

Eli Raridon emerges as New England‘s primary alternative on the depth chart, while Cameron Latu sits a little further down the pecking order. Rounding out the list is Tanner Arkin, who is currently the Patriots’ fourth tight end.

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What injury is Hunter Henry dealing with?

Hunter Henry has been dealing with a foot injury he sustained during the second quarter of the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on November 1. After having to leave the field early that game, he sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammate Kyle Williams.

However, he managed to get back on the field as a limited participant by Friday’s practice, putting him on track to potentially suit up for Week 9. Number 85 is one of Maye’s primary targets on offense.

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Everything changes with Henry on the field

Hunter Henry has been a key security blanket for Drake Maye through 8 games of the 2026 season, pulling down 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards (11.2 YPR) and 2 touchdowns. When Henry is out on the field, the Patriots’ passing game runs infinitely smoother—his elite hands and ability to work the middle of the field give the offense a reliable safety valve on third downs and a high-percentage target in the red zone.

Having that veteran tight end draw linebacker coverage creates crucial intermediate passing lanes, taking a tons of pressure off the wide receivers and keeping the entire rhythm of the offense on track.

Key takeaways

Hunter Henry is listed as questionable for the Patriots’ game against the Packers.

for the Patriots’ game against the Packers. A foot injury suffered November 1 against Miami limited Hunter Henry in practice.

suffered November 1 against Miami limited Hunter Henry in practice. 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns highlight Hunter Henry’s 2026 season for New England.