Why isn’t AJ Brown playing for Patriots vs Dolphins in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins face off in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season but AJ Brown is not suiting up for them.

The New England Patriots downgraded star wide receiver AJ Brown to out ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The wideout failed to practice on Thursday and Friday after a knee injury flared up during weekday workouts.

The sudden setback compounds ongoing ankle and knee issues that have hindered the veteran wideout. Team medical staff determined that Brown cannot safely suit up this week vs Dolphins.

AJ Brown‘s absence leaves New England’s wide receiver room dangerously thin for quarterback Drake Maye to connect with. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already on injured reserve, slot specialist DeMario Douglas steps up alongside Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

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Brown’s debut season has been injury filled

Brown’s first year in Foxborough has turned into an ongoing medical nightmare. He suffered a severe high-ankle sprain in Week 1 that forced the Patriots to place him on short-term injured reserve. Just two weeks after returning to the gridiron, this new knee complication puts his availability on pause again.

Patriots Friday injury report & game statuses for NE vs. MIA: https://t.co/bQtqUjBSGv pic.twitter.com/neH87J5WBv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 30, 2026

Persistent physical setbacks have prevented Brown from establishing any sustained rhythm in New England’s passing attack. Instead of spearheading the offense, the marquee offseason acquisition spends crucial game days unable to play.

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When playing, Brown has been underwhelming

When healthy enough to dress, Brown has performed well below his usual All-Pro standards. According to Pro-Football-Reference, he has secured just nine receptions on 20 targets across three appearances. He hasn’t helped Drake Maye at all.

Those catches have yielded only 101 receiving yards and zero touchdowns, reflecting a mere 11.2 yards per reception. Uncharacteristic mistakes have also plagued his game, resulting in three official drops and a disappointing 45% catch rate.

Key takeaways

The Patriots downgraded AJ Brown to out for Sunday’s matchup against Miami.

for Sunday’s matchup against Miami. AJ Brown suffered a severe high-ankle sprain during Week 1 of the season.

during Week 1 of the season. AJ Brown has recorded nine receptions on 20 targets across three appearances.