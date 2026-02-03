Patriots HC Mike Vrabel sends clear message to NFL after Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

In recent days, it was revealed that Bill Belichick was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Now, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has reacted to the surprising news.

In his first year of eligibility, Belichick failed to receive enough votes for induction, stunning fans, analysts, and former players alike. Among those expressing disbelief, with even Patrick Mahomes sending a message to the NFL, was Vrabel, who spent several seasons playing under Belichick and is widely viewed as one of his most successful protégés.

“I’m confident that Bill will get in,” Mike Vrabel said about Belichick’s snub from the Hall of Fame. “I don’t know the process. I know that everybody is talking about the process. However the vote needs to go, I know that Bill is a Hall of Fame coach. Whether he’s going to get in this year, next year or the year after that, he’s a Hall of Fame football coach.”

Mike Vrabel is living proof of Bill Belichick’s greatness

Mike Vrabel is a product of Bill Belichick’s coaching tree. As a player, he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots under Belichick’s leadership, and the lessons he absorbed during that era have helped shape him into one of the NFL’s most respected head coaches.

A former linebacker, Vrabel—much like Belichick—has built his identity around defensive excellence and situational mastery. His coaching style reflects many of Belichick’s principles, and he now appears to be carving out a legacy of his own.

In just his first season as head coach of the Patriots, Vrabel led the franchise back to the Super Bowl following several disappointing years. If New England were to capture another Lombardi Trophy under his guidance, it would further highlight the enduring impact of Belichick’s influence—and only amplify criticism of the Hall of Fame voters for leaving the legendary coach out.

Bill Belichick was not the only Patriots legend snubbed

Belichick was not the only iconic Patriots figure excluded from the 2026 class. On Tuesday, it was also revealed that owner Robert Kraft once again failed to gain induction into the Hall of Fame.

Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994, and under his ownership the franchise has won six Super Bowls, becoming one of the most successful organizations in professional sports. First nominated in 2013, Kraft has now been passed over for 14 consecutive years.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest owners in NFL history, Kraft remains outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame—a reality that continues to fuel debate about the credibility and consistency of the selection process.

