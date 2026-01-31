NFL Rumors: Report reveals how many votes Bill Belichick fell short of the Hall of Fame

The football world was stunned when news emerged that Bill Belichick did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Now, a new report has shed light on just how close the legendary coach came to receiving the votes needed for induction into Canton.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published a column defending what he described as a deeply flawed Hall of Fame selection process, arguing that voters owe no transparency to the public. However, Dulac also suggested how many votes Belichick received—and how many he fell short of securing a spot in the Hall of Fame.

“To be elected, a candidate has to receive at least 80% of the votes, or, in this instance, 40 of the 50,” Dulac writes. “Belichick, according to a published report, did not. He received 39.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Bill Belichick not make the Hall of Fame in 2026?

When word spread that Belichick had been snubbed in his first year of eligibility, disbelief swept across the NFL community. Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly voiced his surprise, sending a strong message regarding the decision.

Despite being the most successful head coach in NFL history in terms of Super Bowl victories, Belichick’s relationship with the league has long been complicated. According to reports, several controversial moments during his career may have played a role in voters deciding to keep him out of the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Advertisement

Throughout his tenure, Belichick was involved in high-profile controversies such as Spygate, Deflategate, and multiple public clashes with the NFL. Sources suggest that these incidents may have influenced voters, with some reportedly choosing to penalize the coach for past disputes rather than focus solely on his on-field accomplishments.

Advertisement

see also Bill Belichick snub sets the tone as Hall of Fame excludes two-time Super Bowl champion from 2026 class

If those rumors prove accurate, the Hall of Fame itself could suffer the greatest damage. The institution is now under intense scrutiny for excluding a figure widely regarded as the greatest coach of all time in his first year of eligibility. As a result, the credibility of the selection process has taken a significant hit.

Advertisement

Can Bill Belichick be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2027?

Yes, Belichick remains eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the 2026 snub. Most observers believe he will be inducted as part of the 2027 Hall of Fame class, especially following the widespread criticism directed at the selection committee. A second consecutive snub would likely be even more shocking than the first.

According to reports, Belichick himself was surprised by the outcome. He completely transformed the New England Patriots into a dynasty and remains the winningest coach in NFL history. Leaving such a figure out of the Hall of Fame for an extended period could have lasting consequences for the league’s legacy and reputation.

Advertisement