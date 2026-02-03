Patriots’ Drake Maye praises Sam Darnold for his journey ahead of Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks

The countdown to Super Bowl LX officially entered its final week, with the New England Patriots set to face the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup few predicted. The game represented a compelling contrast at quarterback, with Drake Maye’s youth lining up against the veteran experience of Sam Darnold on the sport’s biggest stage.

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, acknowledged the resilience behind Darnold’s rise with the Seahawks. Darnold, also selected third overall in the 2018 draft, led Seattle to the Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise after navigating a long and winding NFL journey.

SportsCenter shared a clip of Maye’s comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting how the Seahawks quarterback turned years of doubt into Super Bowl validation. “What a career he’s had. … He’s made them pay ever since [other teams moved on],” Maye said.

The 23-year-old quarterback expanded on that praise while discussing the broader significance of Darnold’s path through the league. “What makes the league so special is stories like Sam, who puts his head down, works hard, and turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Maye added.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

The key to Darnold’s longevity, according to Maye

Maye pointed to perseverance as the defining factor behind Darnold’s resurgence. “He’s battled not playing for years, being the backup, getting his chance, and making the most of it,” Maye explained, emphasizing the mental toughness required to stay prepared amid uncertainty.

The Super Bowl carried added historical weight for the Seahawks quarterback. Now starting for his fifth NFL franchise, Darnold challenged long-held narratives about early-career struggles and the difficulty of earning second chances in the league.

On the opposite sideline stood a rising star in Maye, setting the stage for a Super Bowl defined by patience, persistence, and belief, qualities that ultimately carried both quarterbacks to football’s biggest moment.